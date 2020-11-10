Osas Ighodaro Pens Beautiful Message to Celebrate Mother’s Posthumous Birthday

Osas Ighodaro is celebrating her mum’s first ‘heavenly birthday’ with a beautiful message.

The actress who was bereaved after her mother died last week, took to Instagram to pen a beautiful message for her dear mother.

Osas Ighodaro who revelaed that she had no idea that the video she posted would be their last one together, promised that she would find the strength to move on as that’s what her late mum would have wanted.

The mother of one cheered to the memory of her late mother writing;

“To the best mother in the whole wide world, have a blessed and beautiful birthday with the Lord and the angels above. I love you till eternity”.

