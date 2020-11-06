Osas Ighodaro Loses Mother at 64

Osas Ighodaro is currently mourning the passing of her dear mother who died at the age of 64.

The Nollywood actress and mother of one shared the news on her Instagram page on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

A bereaved Osas Ighodaro disclosed that her mother died on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, a few days to her 65th birthday which is on November 10.

The screen goddess shared a photo of her dear mother and asked to be woken up as she captioned the post;

“RIP Mummy. Nov 10th 1955 – Nov 4th 2020. Pls wake me up.

We’re sending love and light to Ighodaros at this difficult time. May mama’s soul rest in peace.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

