Osas Ighodaro Drops it Down Low for a Little ‘Black Girl Joy’

A lot of people are in a funk with the bad news here and there but Osas Ighodaro has decided to bring a little #BlackGirlJoy to our timelines.
The mother of one got busy as she shared a video of herself dropping it down low on the gram.
In anticipation of her daughter’s 4th birthday this weekend, the screen goddess really put her body to work.
“Let me share a little #BlackGirlJoy w/y’all featuring my darling sizo @riika”, she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
☺️ Let me share a little #BlackGirlJoy w/ y’all featuring my darling sizo @riikha 💜 Dancing and friendship makes my heart smile!! Pluuus it’s my baby’s 4th bday this weekend so I’m beyond grateful 🙏🏾 …. Honestly, been in a weird, mad & sad funk/mood for daaaays now (for good reason) but working to focus on the positive and the blessings while still trying to manifest positive change one day at a time… it is well … #onedayatatime 🙏🏾💖