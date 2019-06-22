Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade Put Differences Aside for Their Daughter’s Birthday

Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade’s daughter Princess Azariah has just turned three years old and the parents celebrated her birthday bash together.
From the photos Gbenro shared on his Instagram, the estranged couple spent the day in Hollywood, where they had fun time with their adorable daughter. And this comes four months after the actor’s rant about Osas being a bad mother to their daughter. (Read all about that here).
Now, they are back being civil to each other and fans are super glad for the child.
See the post below:
Baby girl is 3 today.My princess My everything!!!!😍❤️🤗🕺🏾Just wanna say THANK YOU LORD for everything!!!Am super grateful.You are indeed a blessing to me and this generation.Daddy loves you and would always be there for you.God bless you for me even more today and forever.Amen🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾