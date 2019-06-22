Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade Put Differences Aside for Their Daughter’s Birthday

Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade’s daughter Princess Azariah has just turned three years old and the parents celebrated her birthday bash together.

From the photos Gbenro shared on his Instagram, the estranged couple spent the day in Hollywood, where they had fun time with their adorable daughter. And this comes four months after the actor’s rant about Osas being a bad mother to their daughter. (Read all about that here).

Now, they are back being civil to each other and fans are super glad for the child.

See the post below: