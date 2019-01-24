Osaka Storms to Aussie Open Final, to take on Kvitova

Japanese star Naomi Osaka blazed into the Australian Open final on Thursday to set up a battle with Czech comeback queen Petra Kvitova for the Melbourne Park crown and world No 1 ranking.

The 21-year-old sensation outgunned seventh seed Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to reach her second successive Grand Slam final after a breakthrough triumph over Serena Williams at last year’s US Open.

Osaka took the first set then held off a barnstorming comeback by Pliskova, who survived four set points to eliminate Williams on Wednesday but could not manage another miracle turnaround less than 24 hours later.

“I expected it, I expected a really hard battle,” Osaka said of Pliskova’s attempted return from a set and a break down to extend a 10-match winning streak.

Fourth seed Osaka admitted the never-say-die Czech rattled her but she drew on her experience winning a major at Flushing Meadows to settle her nerves.

“Somehow I made it. I just told myself to regroup in the third set and try as hard as I could no matter what, and I managed to win.”

Victory for Osaka on Saturday would make her the first woman since Williams in 2015 to win the US and Australian Opens back to back, burnishing her Grand Slam credentials and confirming her superstar status.

The winner of the final will become the new world No 1, replacing Romania’s Simona Halep.