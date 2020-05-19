Ortom drops hammer on five traditional rulers

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Monday announced the suspension of five Tiv traditional rulers for their alleged complicity in land related disputes in their domains.

The District Head of Uvir Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area, James Abu, who was among those suspended, was immediately handed over to the Police for further investigation.

Others suspended are, the District Head of Ikov, Samuel Iorhule, Kindred head of Shilagh, Joseph Yar, Kindred head of Uninge, Aanger Ortese and Samuel Ayayo who is the Kindred head of Unyande, Daily Trust writes.

The latest suspension comes bare two weeks after the governor suspended three other traditional heads in two LGA of the state following communal crisis in their domains where several lives were lost as villagers engaged themselves over alleged land disputes.

Ortom teamed up with the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume and other prominent sons of Tiv land to ensure the restoration of peace in the warring communities of the tribe across two senatorial districts of the state.

As part of measures to step up the level of security in the state, stakeholders drawn from the Benue North East and West Senatorial Districts further endorsed the formation of committees at the kindred, ward and district levels to assist security agencies in guaranteeing the safety of lives and property.

Speakers at the event held at the Government House in Makurdi, who included, the Tor Tiv, Professor James Ayatse, Senator George Akume, Senators representing Benue North West and Benue North East Senatorial Districts, Gabriel Suswam and Orker Jev respectively, as well as former Senate President, Dr Iyorchia Ayu and Senator Barnabas Gemade, all harped on the need for peace in Tiv land.

They commended the proactive steps taken by Governor Ortom in fighting crime and stated that the security committees would fast-track intelligence gathering at the grassroots where most of those who perpetrate crimes and cause crises among the people resides.