Ortom Donates N30m to Benue Market Fire Victims

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has donated a sum of N30 million to victims of a market fire accident that left goods worth millions destroyed.

Dr Ortom announced the donation on Wednesday after visiting the scene for an assessment, during which he directed that a detailed investigation is carried out to ascertain the cause of the inferno.

The incident occurred at about 1:00 am on Wednesday in Wadata market located in Makurdi Local Government Area of the state.

Officers from the Nigerian Air Force intervened and successfully contained the fire, but not before traders had seen properties worth millions of Naira destroyed.