Ortom directs Benue University to admit best graduating student rejected by ABU

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has directed the Benue State University to offer admission to Miss Goodness Thomas, an indegene of Niger State who was allegedly denied admission by Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Miss Thomas emerged as the best graduating student of St. Clement’s Secondary School, Gbaiko Minna for year 2019.

Governor Ortom’s directive follows reports that despite scoring 302 points in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), 278 points in post UTME test and six A1s in her Senior School Certificate Examination, Goodness was not given admission, thereby failing to realize her dream to study Medicine and Surgery.

The Governor further gave the assurance that his foundation which runs charity programmes will place Miss Thomas on scholarship during her stay in Benue State University.

The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Terve Akase revealed this on Tuesday, reaffirming the resolve of his administration to encourage young people who excel in their chosen careers to succeed, irrespective of religion, tribe and place of origin.

He wished Miss Thomas a successful academic career.