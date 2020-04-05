Ortom, deputy test negative for Coronavirus

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, his Deputy Engineer Benson Abounu and Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, David Olofu have all tested negative for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor, who received the test result on Sunday, encouraged other Benue people to voluntarily go for the COVID-19 test

He commended the State Action Committee on Coronavirus and all other individuals and organizations for their effort towards eradicating the pandemic in the state.

The Governor said he was satisfied that of all the persons so far tested, there is no fresh positive case of COVID-19 in the state aside the index case..

He urged the people to continue to observe personal hygiene by frequently washing their hands with soap, using sanitizers and maintaining social distancing, to avoid contracting the disease.

Governor Ortom assured Benue people that his administration will not relent in its drive to prevent the virus from spreading within the state.