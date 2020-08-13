Ortom blasts FG’s anticorruption fight, says it’s selective

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described the current fight against corruption by the federal government as a witch hunt and selective.

“People who have stolen chicken are languishing in jail while those who stole billions are walking about free saying the rule of law is selective.”

Speaking during special session members of Youth Parliament to mark this year’s International Youth day in Government House Makurdi on Wednesday, Governor Ortom expressed concern over social vices that have bedevilled the country and world at large.

He said the youths need new orientation as they spent most of their time on social media insulting elders.

“Nobody will pay you for insulting people on facebook but you can take advantage which social media has provided and create wealth instead of insult.

The governor reiterated his call on the federal government to allow responsible citizens own AK 47 just like those who carry them illegally to kill innocent people.

“Why give me a license for double-barrel and den gun when those coming to attack and kill use AK 47,” Ortom queried.

The governor, who is 59 years old, added that if God permits him, he wants to live for “90 years only”.

