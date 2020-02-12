Orphan, 12, commits suicide in Imo

A 12-year-old orphan boy has committed suicide in the Agboala Ishiala Umudi community in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State.

The deceased, Kasarachi Odurukwe, was reportedly frustrated after his parents’ death.

Odurukwe was a primary six pupil of Practicing School, Umudi until his death.

A community source said that the boy committed suicide by hanging himself on a rope tied around an Indian bamboo tree near the community’s river.

The source said that the boy and his two younger siblings had lost their parents and had been living with their mother’s sister in that village.

The source said,

“Kasarachu had been complaining of how boring the world had been to him and he had always told his peers that he would one day take his own life.

“He would jokingly tell his mates that he wants to die and meet his mother and father in heaven.”

He led his two siblings and two other children to a nearby stream to fetch water and took his own life after telling them that he was coming behind them.

On arrival at the stream, Kasarachi was said to have assisted the other children to fill their cans while he used a long stick to check the depth of the stream.

“Not satisfied with the shallow depth of the water, the boy was said to have taken a rope and tied it up to a bamboo tree. But his first and second attempts to kill himself failed while the other kids were begging him to stop.

“It was the third attempt on a stronger Indian bamboo tree that the rope strangled him to death.

“That action jolted the other kids, who ran back to the village to report the incident to the family and villagers elders.”