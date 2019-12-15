Orlando Jones Tells Why He Was Fired From ‘American Gods’

Orlando Jones has revealed why he is no longer part of the ‘American Gods’ TV show.

The actor reportedly was fired from Starz series American Gods in September, and now alleges that new showrunner Charles Eglee decided his character was sending “the wrong message for black America.”

The actor plays trickster god Anansi, also called Mr. Nancy, and he was let go from the third season of the series on Sep. 10, 2019.

“There will be no more Mr. Nancy. Don’t let these motherfuckers tell you they love Mr. Nancy. They don’t. I’m not going to name names but the new season 3 showrunner is Connecticut born and Yale-educated, so he’s very smart and he thinks that Mr. Nancy’s angry, get sh– done is the wrong message for black America,” Jones said in the video. “That’s right. This white man sits in that decision-making chair and I’m sure he has many black bffs who are his advisors and made it clear to him that if he did not get rid of that angry god Mr. Nancy he’d start a Denmark Vesey uprising in this country. I mean, what else could it be?”

The actor added in his social media posts that Gabrielle Union, Heidi Klum and Nick Cannon “all have said Fremantle is a nightmare.”

“They treated you like a 2nd class citizen for doing your job to well. Stay tuned. More to come. #AngryGetsShitDone,” the actor said.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday afternoon, a spokesperson for American Gods issued the following statement:

“The storylines of American Gods have continually shifted and evolved to reflect the complex mythology of the source material. Mr. Jones’ option was not picked up because Mr. Nancy, among other characters, is not featured in the portion of the book we are focusing on within season three. Several new characters, many of which have already been announced, will be introduced into Shadow Moon’s world that will further contribute to the show’s legacy as one of the most diverse series on television.”