Orlando Bloom Says He’s Too Old for Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series

Orlando Bloom feels he has outgrown his popular Lord of the Rings character, and so the chances of him reprising the role are slim.

Bloom said this in a panel at Television Critics Association summer press tour, during which he told the audience the role of Legolas in Amazon’s upcoming take on the Lord of the Rings series is better suited for a younger actor.

“I like to think of myself as ageless but,” Bloom said with a laugh, “if you’re saying there’s Legolas, they’ve probably got a 19-year-old kid who’s ready to go.”

Bloom landed his first major acting role when he was cast to play Legolas in the Lord of the Rings film series. Bloom was 24 years old at the time. Although the character of Legolas is nearly 3,000 years old, the 42-year-old Bloom thinks that Amazon should give a young actor a chance to shine when casting their Lord of the Rings prequel series.

Meanwhile, the company has not revealed much about their upcoming series, but the show is supposedly set thousands of years before the time of The Hobbit or Lord of the Rings.

Complex adds that Amazon first announced the production of the show in 2017 and it’s set to hit their streaming service in 2021. Bloom was at the TCA to promote another Amazon show, Carnival Row. This fantasy series will premiere on Aug. 30.