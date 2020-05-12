Orji Kalu remains in prison despite Supreme Court ruling

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu continues to be holed up in the Kuje Correctional Centre because Friday’s Supreme Court judgment does not affect his release.

It is understood that the apex court did not issue any order for the release of the Senate Chief Whip because he did not file any application for such.

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Correctional Service, Mr. Ja’afar Ahmed, has also refused to release Kalu because there was no order from the Supreme Court.

Sources say Kalu may have to approach the Court of Appeal, where he has a pending matter, to ask for his release following the dismissal of the judgment of the Federal High Court, Lagos by the Supreme Court.

A team from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was at the Correctional Centre (Prison) Monday to check the status of Kalu and monitor the situation.

On why the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Correctional Service has refused to release Kalu, a source told The Nation: “Kalu is still at our Correctional Centre in Kuje because there was no enrolled order from the Supreme Court to release him.

“There are no words from the Supreme Court but the judgment was clear on Ude Udeogu. We will not release him until there is an order from a competent court.”

