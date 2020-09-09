Orji Kalu pledges to bring back Nnamdi Kanu, end Biafra struggle

Senator Orji Uzo Kalu has said he has what it takes to bring Nnamdi Kanu back to Nigeria and convince him to drop the agitation for Biafra.

The former Abia State governor said he only needs the permission of President Muhammadu Buhari to carry on the task.

Kalu, in a statement he signed and made available to reporters in Abuja on Tuesday, boasted that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, will listen to him.

The Senate Chief Whip said this in reaction to the recent altercation between members of IPOB and security personnel in Enugu state.

He reiterated his belief in one Nigeria, saying what the country should do now is focus on taking advantage of the huge population to build a stronger economy.

“If the Federal Government permits me, I will go to the United Kingdom and negotiate with Nnamdi Kanu to return to Nigeria.

“I will convince him to drop the agitation for Biafra because our people don’t need it,” Kalu added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

