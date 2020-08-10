Orji-Kalu, Otti, Umeh meet ahead of possible defection

Former Abia governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Dr. Alex Otti over the weekend met with the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, and former National Chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Umeh.

The outcome of the meeting which was held at the Arochukwu residence of Otti was not made public, but it was believed it was over the planned defection of the APGA governorship candidate to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Otti has earlier made public his intention to dump APGA which he helped to become a vibrant opposition party in the state, for APC.

According to a release by Otti’s media assistant, Ferdinand Ekeoma, the foremost banker and the 2019 APGA Governorship candidate, is now set to declare for APC.

The release read in part, “The proposed declaration is billed to take place on Friday, August 14, at his Ward, Ehi na Uguru Ward 5, Isialangwa South L.G.A of Abia state, by 12 noon.

“The financial expert had during a recent interview announced his exit from his former party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), citing factionalization and gross abuse of the foundational ideals and ethos of the party at the highest level, and subsequently registered in the APC at his ward, Ehi na Uguru Ward 5, Isialangwa South L.G.A. of Abia state”.

