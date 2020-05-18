Orji Kalu hires 6 SANs, other lawyers to secure release from prison

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has hired 12 lawyers, including six Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), to secure his release from prison.

Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, is serving a 12-year jail term at the Kuje Custodial Centre, Abuja for looting N7.65billion belonging to the Abia State during his time at the helm (1999-2007).

He has filed a motion on notice against the Federal Government at the Federal High Court in Lagos, seeking to set aside his trial and conviction of December 5, 2019.

A May 12, 2020 court process lists his 12-man team of lawyers as: Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN; Awa U. Kalu SAN; Chris Uche SAN; Dr. U. Olatoke, SAN; Chef H.O Alolabi, SAN; Sylvester Elema SAN; Ikoro N. A. Ikoro; Omosanya Popoola; C. Obidike; Nnamdi Awa Kalu; Vivien Udora and A S. Amire.

In the motion, he argued that no legal basis exists for his continued incarceration because the Supreme Court on May 8 pronounced his trial a nullity and freed his co-defendant Jones Udeogu.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which prosecuted him, argued that there was nothing in the Supreme Court ruling asking for his release from prison.

Moments after the Apex Court ruling, the EFCC had accused the court of a ‘technical ambush’, and vowed to immediately proceed on a re-trial.