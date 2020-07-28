Orji Kalu gets hero’s welcome home

Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu, got a rousing reception as he arrived at his Igbere country home in Abia on Monday.

Kalu made the journey home more than one month after he regained freedom from Kuje Custodial Centre following his incarceration for embezzlement.

The former Abia State governor was jailed for 12 years on Dec. 5 for alleged N7.1 billion fraud during his time at the helm from 1999 to 2007.

But the Supreme Court, however, in a unanimous decision on May 8, nullified the trial and conviction of Kalu by Justice Muhammed Idris of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

On arrival at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Kalu was received by his political allies and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state.

Newsmen report that at Umuahia, scores of residents lined up the major streets to catch a glimpse of the lawmaker representing Abia North, who was chauffeured through the city in a motorcade en route to Igbere, Bende Local Government Area.

Addressing newsmen at the airport, Kalu said he felt good to be home.

He said: “I feel well to be home. I am always a homeboy. A homeboy is always a homeboy.”

Security operatives had a hard time maintaining order at his country home in Igbere.

