Oritsemi Under Fire After Sampling Clip of Police Brutality in New Video

Oritsefemi is catching a lot of flak on Twitter after sampling a clip of police brutality on a woman.

In the music video, the ‘Double Wahala’ crooner sampled a clip of police assaulting a woman, who has since been identified as Tola Azeez. He also endorsed the action by singing;

“Shey na wen dem go sama you before you learn lesson.

People are calling out the musician for being insensitive with the victim saying she had reached out to the singer to take down the video but he called her bluff.

Tweeps are all over the thread, expressing their disdain at Oritsefemi’s act and some even calling that the victim sue him.

Tola Azeez was flogged by policemen in Iwo for allegedly violating the coronavirus lockdown in Osun State on her way to get drugs in April.

She shared a video of her treatment in the hands of the law officers and called out for justice.