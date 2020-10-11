Oritsefemi Issues Public Apology to His Wife Amid Marriage Crisis

Oritsefemi has gone ahead to issue a public apology to his wife, Nabila Fash on social media.

The singer who has been accussed of Infidelity and domestic violence in some quarters as reason for his current marital crisis, took to Instagram to request forgiveness from his wife and ask people to help him plead with her.

The entertainer went on to note that he could only focus on getting his wife back home at the moment and nothing else in relation to the #EndSARS campaign.

Oritsefemi went further to note,.

“I beg people make una beg her for me…am deeply sorry Nabila…I love you from the bottom of my heart”, he said.

News of a marriage crisis between Oritsefemi and his wife, Nabila Fash has been ongoing in the past couple of days with the singer cussing out his wife’s best friend, Caroline Hutchings on social media.

Nabila Fash is said to have moved out of her matrimonial home following alleged domestic violence and multiple cases of infidelity from her husband.

