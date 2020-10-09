Oritsefemi Cusses Out Caroline Hutchings Amidst News of Marriage Crisis

Oritsefemi has taken to social media to cuss out Caroline Hutchings amidst rumours of marriage crisis between himself and his wife, Nabila Fash.

The singer had some strong words for the actress and single mum of three who happens to be best friends with his estranged wife.

Oritsefemi did not mince words, going as far as blaming Caroline for the evil between him and his wife and further stating that her end had come.

He wrote;

“Caroline this is the beginning of your problem in life, get ready for it”

Over the past week, news have been making the round that the marriage between Oritsefemi and his wife of three years, Nabila had irretrievably broken down as a result of Infidelity.

Many sources claimed that the ‘Double Wahala’ crooner was a chronic cheat who would bring different women into his matrimonial home.

Nabila had allegedly had enough and had moved out of her matrimonial home, taking up residence with her best friend, Caroline Hutchings in the latter’s Banana Island mansion.

