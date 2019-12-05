Orijinal Night Lagos: A cultural Extravaganza This Friday

Orijinal Night will take over the City of Lagos this Friday, 6th December at the Ikeja City Mall, Lagos.

Get ready to enjoy a fusion of live music and dance as the King of Fuji music, Saheed Osupa; the Mayor of Lagos, Mayorkun; and the Alaga Ibile himself, Reminisce perform live on stage.

Orijin will fuel the night with the refreshing taste of Orijin Beer, Orijin Bitters, Orijin Zero and amazing cocktails from the all-new Orijin Herbal Gin. You don’t want to miss this!

Come show off your traditional edge with your look and dance.

