Orezi is thankful.

The singer has taken to his Instagram to share a warm long video in which he thanked all those who have contributed to his journey, from Banky W to Davido and Wizkid.

“My journey to where I am right now has been crazy,” he said, adding, “a lot of people have helped me, people I don’t know, artistes who aren’t even my friends. So, I just feel like appreciating a lot of people.”

And he did, naming folks, saying thanks, grateful.

