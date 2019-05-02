‘Order the Army to Produce Your Credentials if they Truly Exist’ – Atiku Hits Buhari Again

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has repeated his call for President Muhammadu Buhari to produce his academic records.

In his submission at the presidential election tribunal, Abubakar told the tribunal that the president can direct the military to make available the credentials if they exist as he claims.

Livy Uzoukwu, lead counsel for the PDP, said Abubakar is “eminently qualified” to contest for the office of president, and had so attached his academic credentials.

“In further response to Paragraph 381(iv) of the second respondent’s reply, the petitioners have no knowledge of any certificates or alleged qualifications issued to the second respondent (Muhammadu Buhari), but contend that second respondent falsely represented that his certificates are in the custody of the Nigerian Army when the second respondent, by his own admission, is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” they said.

“In further response to Paragraph 381(iv) of the second respondent’s reply, the petitioners aver that the second respondent as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria could easily order the Army Secretary to produce the certificates allegedly submitted, if they actually exist.

“Contrary to Paragraph 381 (i-iv) of the second respondent’s reply, the petitioners aver that the second respondent does not possess the educational qualification he claimed to have in his INEC Form CF001 submitted to the first respondent (INEC), having not been attached as required.

“In reply to Paragraph 383 of the second respondent’s reply, the petitioners aver that the first petitioner (Atiku) is eminently qualified to contest election for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and had indeed attached evidence of his educational qualifications to his INEC Form CF001 submitted to the first respondent, unlike the second respondent (Buhari) who did not attach evidence of the qualifications he claimed in his INEC Form CF001 because he does not possess them as he falsely claimed.”