Oransanye Report: HEDA hails Buhari, calls for slashing of Politicians’ salaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has received commendation for his decision to implement the Stephen Oransanye report in 2014 on merging of various government agencies to cut cost.

In a statement at the weekend, Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, said the decision to revisit Oransanye Report was a commendable move.

He said the country needs a strategic intervention that will include reduction of Government parastatals and slashing of salaries and emoluments of politicians.

“COVID-19 is not only affecting our beliefs and social lives, it is affecting our wealth as a country and as individuals. Nigeria needs radical interventions to be able to deal with the economic consequences of coronavirus,” HEDA said.

And the HEDA Resource Centre said it was the right time to revisit the 800-page report.

HEDA said: “Nigerians want to see a drastic reduction in the salaries and privileges attached to public offices beginning from the Presidency, National Assembly, the State Governments and other institutions.”

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Nigerian economy has continued to contract with oil prices going down to historic lows. As at May 1, the Workers Day, the Nigerian oil sold at a miserable 20 dollars which is far less than the 2020 budget benchmark.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) predicts the loss of no fewer than 25 million jobs across the world and about 460 enterprises will be hard hit. This has prompted many countries to propose cutting down on expenditure to meet public needs.

Stephen Oransanye, a former Head of Service, had recommended the merging of 102 Government agencies and parastatals. They are said to have increased to no fewer than 1000 as at today and the Presidency believes going back to the report would save public funds especially at a time of the devastating impact of COVID-19.

“We commend the approval of President Buhari on the need to implement the Oransanye report. HEDA thinks this is a practical pathway to saving funds. Nigerians must unite to make sacrifices for the rebirth of the Nigerian economy. We need to merge the parastatals and make them more efficient in meeting public needs,” HEDA said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

