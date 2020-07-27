Oprah’s, O: The Oprah Magazine, Will No Longer Have Print Publication

Oprah Winfrey’s monthly magazine, O: The Oprah Magazine, will no longer be printed after its December 2020 issue.

According to a report by Business of Fashion,

The staff of O: The Oprah Magazine, which was founded by Winfrey and Hearst Communications, was informed of the decision on Friday.

This comes after a report by the New York Times in which employees of the Hearst, Magazines, which publishes Oprah’s magazine, described the toxic environment as well as sexually offensive remarks by former president Troy Young, who resigned Thursday.

THR adds that as of 2020, the average paid circulation for the magazine was 2.2 million copies and a print audience of 10 million.

