Oprah Winfrey Takes ‘American Dirt’ Controversy With Author to Apple TV+

Oprah Winfrey continues to give Jeanine Cummins American Dirt all the media attention.

Per THR, the media mogul, who chose the novel for her book club which stirred heated controversy, has taken the conversation to Apple TV+.

In case you missed it: the book follows a Mexican mother and her son fleeing to the U.S. Critics had a problem with the novel’s portrayal of Latinos. Now, in her Apple TV conversation, Oprah turned the forum into a debate about the marginalization of Latino voices, the lack of diversity in publishing and the question of who is best suited to tell a given story.

Oprah and Cummins were joined on the show by three prominent critics of the book. The Associated Press was allowed to attend the taping of the highly anticipated program last month in Tucson, Arizona, not far from where Cummins wrote and researched parts of the novel. The program is set to air Friday on Apple TV+.

