Oprah Winfrey Says George Floyd Won’t “Just Be a Hashtag”

Oprah Winfrey has joined the list of celebrities who have noted that George Floyd won’t just be yet another statistic in America’s disturbing history of murder by police.

In case you missed the horrifying drama: a clip surfaced on the Internet Monday (May 25) showing the moment a Minnesota officer suffocated George Floyd by kneeling on his neck. All through before his death, Floyd is heard crying out that he couldn’t breathe and was in pain, but he was ignored. Floyd went to Hennepin County Medical Center after falling unconscious, and died shortly after. The officers involved have since been fired, with politicians calling for a murder investigation.

Floyd’s death has stirred an uprising in the United States, with cities like Minneapolis getting burned to the ground by upset Americans who can no longer sit back and allow murderous police officers to escape scrutiny.

Reacting to all of this, Oprah Winfrey said that Floyd cannot be just a hashtag.

In a statement posted on her social media, which included an illustration of Floyd, the media mogul says she hadn’t said anything until this point because she’s had a hard time processing his death.

“It’s there with me every morning when I rise and when I go through the ordinary duties of the day,” she said. “I think: he doesn’t get to do this.”

She continued, “His family and friends say he was a gentle giant,” she wrote. “His death has now shown us he has a giant soul.”

She concluded: “#GeorgeFloyd, we speak your name. But this time, we will not let your name be just a hashtag. Your spirit is lifted by the cries of all of us who call for justice in your name.”

