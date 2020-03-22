Oprah Winfrey Interviews Idris Elba Following Coronavirus Exposure

Oprah Winfrey has kicked off conversations about the coronavirus outbreak on her new Apple TV+ series.

The show host recently checked in with Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre, who have both been in quarantine following Elba’s recent positive test result for the disease.

While previewing the series on her social media, Winfrey noted Elba’s wife will reveal her own test result in the first episode.

“Like millions of people all over the world, I’ve been staying safer at home for over a week now. I know a lot of people are feeling stressed, overwhelmed, and uncertain. Because of that, I wanted to offer some hope and gather thought leaders and people going through it to add some perspective,” Winfrey shared on Instagram.

Throughout the series, Winfrey will continue to have remote conversations with experts and people facing challenges caused by the pandemic.