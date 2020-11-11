Oprah Winfrey and Brad Pitt to Adapt Ta-Nehisi Coates’ ‘The Water Dancer’

Oprah Winfrey and Brad Pitt have set their eyes on Ta-Nehisi’s hit novel, The Water Dancer, and are set to make it into a movie.

Per THR, the project is being championed by Winfrey’s Harpo Films and Pitt’s Plan B, along with Kamilah Forbes.

The outlet adds that “Coates adapted his own novel, which was Winfrey’s first selection of her revived Oprah’s Book Club in partnership with Apple and was listed as one of the best books of the year for 2019 by Time, NPR, The Washington Post, Chicago Tribune, Vanity Fair and Esquire, among others.”

A bit about the book:

Set in the pre-Civil War South, the story follows Hiram Walker, born into bondage. He possesses amazing photographic memory but has no memory of his mother. A car accident reveals to him a superpower called conduction, an ability to travel large distances and that is triggered by powerful memories of his mother. As he struggles to gain an understanding of this power, he becomes involved with the Underground Railroad and meets historical figures.

And here’s what Coates said about the movie adaptation: “I’m honored to be working with Harpo, Plan B and my old friend Kamilah Forbes. We all believe that MGM is the best home for this adaptation and look forward to bringing it to life.”

