‘Opposition Plotting to Sabotage Government’ – Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, minister of information, says the federal government has evidence of plans by the opposition to sabotage government.

Mohammed spoke on Saturday at the 12th annual Lai Mohammed Ramadan lecture in Oro, Kwara state.

The minister alleged that the opposition is working to overheat the polity and make the country ungovernable.

He however warned that the security agencies would not “allow anyone to reverse the gains of our democracy under any guise.”

“As you are aware, a few days ago we raised the alarm that either by themselves or via their proxies, the PDP and its presidential candidate are doing everything possible to sabotage the Buhari Administration, generally overheat the polity and make Nigeria seemingly ungovernable,” Mohammed said.

“Of course you are aware of similar alarms that have been raised by the police, the military and the DSS.

“Our interventions are based on credible evidence, and no government with the kind of evidence that we have, of plans to subvert the power of the state, attack the nation’s economic live wire and generally unleash mayhem on the polity, will keep quiet.

“The security agencies are all alert to their responsibilities and will not sit by and allow anyone to reverse the gains of our democracy under any guise.”

According to him, since the government raised alarm, partisan analysts have teamed up with the main opposition party and its presidential candidate “to either exhibit their ignorance or to engage in red herring and name calling.”

Mohammed reiterated his earlier claim on the opposition after Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP in 2019, dismissed FG’s claims of treason and dared them to provide proof.