Opposition Parties Plan Mass Protest Jan 15 over Plot to Extend IGP Idris’ Tenure

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has disclosed plans to protest against the continued stay in office of Ibrahim Idris as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) following his attainment of the mandatory retirement age.

A statement issued in Abuja by Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the national spokesman of the coalition, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint a serving police officer into “the vacant office” of IGP as required by the 1999 constitution “since IGP Ibrahim Idris is no longer a police officer going by his clocking of the statutory 35 years in active service retirement age and cannot by law occupy the office of the IGP again.”

The statement added: “The continuous illegal parading of himself as the Inspector General of Police is an act of impersonation and a threat to our national security which should be stopped summarily

The opposition coalition drew the attention of President Buhari to the provision of Section 215(1)a of the 1999 Constitution which holds that the President can only appoint a serving police officer as the IGP.

The statement added: “This means that with the reaching of the mandatory retirement age of 35 years of active service on January 3rd 2019 and the mandatory retirement age of 60 years of age while in service by the IGP (which comes up on 15th Jan 2019) the IGP is constitutionally barred from been retained or reappointed as Police IGP as he is no longer a serving police officer and his continued stay in office is illegal and an act of impersonation as there is no legal or documentary contrary evidence to back up his stay as IGP.

“We call on President Buhari to be courageous to announce the replacement and not bow to the pressure to cement illegality in the core of the nation’s security architecture due to his desperation to rig himself back to power knowing he has been rejected by the Nigerian people.

“The uncertainty in the leadership of the police in such auspicious moment emboldens persons with sinister motives and demoralizes senior officers of the force due to this abrupt and unlawful halt to their career progression.”