Operation Amotekun set to kick off in Oyo

The launch of Operation Amotekun in the South-West is about to kick off at the Oyo State Governor’s Office, state secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

There were initial fears that the programme may not hold as scheduled as a result of the perceived apprehension by the presidency.

The venue of the programme is being filled with delegates and other stakeholders from the collaborating states.

At around 8:30 am on Thursday, most of the 120 red security patrol vehicles for the launch of Operation Amotekun were already assembled at the car park of the Governor’s Office.

Local security personnel, with some dressed in brown uniforms and others in grey uniforms with caps to match, were on the ground in readiness for the inauguration.

The Director-General of the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria, Seye Oyeleye and delegates from Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo and Lagos state were on ground preparatory to the arrival of officials of the collaborating states.

Also present as of the time of filing this report were men of the state security services, police and men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps [NSCDC].

Traditional drummers and singers are treating the gathering to Yoruba solidarity and cultural songs.

Oyeleye said:

“You can see that we are trying to ensure that logistics are being prioritised. With what is on ground, there is no doubt that the programme is set to be launched.”

Expected at the launch, apart from the governors of the South-West, are local government chairmen from the zone; traditional rulers; the Agbekoya; hunters, vigilance group; men of the Odua People’s Congress; farmers groups; community leaders and traditional chiefs and kings.