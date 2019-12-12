Ooni’s second-in-command fired

The Obalufe of Ife, Idowu Adediwura, the second-in-command to the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has been asked by the Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo.

Justice Foluke Awolalu held that going by the Ife Chieftaincy Declaration of 1957, it was the turn of Aga Ruling House to produce Obalufe and not Ajagbusiekun, where Adediwura was installed.

The court also directed the Ooni to, within 21 days, fill the stool with a candidate from the Aga Ruling House.

The court had earlier dismissed the preliminary objection filed by Adediwura seeking that the matter be dismissed because there were similar cases already instituted on the same matter.

Babafemi Akande, a counsel for the plaintiff while commenting on the verdict described the judgment as “sound and clear,” adding that a Chieftaincy Declaration once registered had become the law.

Akande said:

“The law is very clear, nobody is above the law and no one is below it. So, the judge gave the judgment in accordance with the dictates of the law.”

Adediwura has yet to react to the judgment.