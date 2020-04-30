Ooni opens up on why he wears face masks

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, has said his decision to always wear face masks in public is to lead by example and demonstrate that coronavirus is real.

Oba Ogunwusi, who spoke in Abeokuta while donating two locally-made motorized modular fumigators and a drone sprinkler to the Ogun State Government, called on Nigerian authorities to embrace local herbal solutions as cure for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, who was accompanied by his deputy, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, and top government officials received the items at the Arcade Ground, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

In his remarks, the Ooni said Nigerians must rally round the government to find cure to coronavirus.

He disclosed that his local remedy for COVID-19 would soon be ready, adding that he had reached an advanced stage with traditional medicine practitioners in the country on the issue.

He said: “Coronavirus is real. And for a lot of people that probably think it’s not real, it is indeed real. On social media they are saying why is Ooni of Ife wearing face mask? I have to lead by example to tell the entire world that indeed coronavirus is real and we should all protect ourselves.”

The monarch explained that his locally-made fumigators are environmentally-friendly and can convert liquid sanitizers to fog, adding that it travels faster and stays longer to fight virus in communities.

