Ooni of Ife Welcomes Frist Son with Queen Silekunola

It’s a great day for the household of the Ooni of Ife and the entire Ife dynasty as the Ooni and his queen, Olori Silekunola have welcomed a bouncing baby boy together.

The monarch announced the birth of his heir apparent via a statement on his official Instagram page on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, stating that the Prince was born this morning.

“To God be the glory great things he has done.

“Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Silekunola who today birthed a Prince to the Royal throne of Oduduwa.

“Mother and child are doing well to the glory of God Almighty.”

This is the couple’s first child together and the Ooni’a second child as he has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Congratulations to the royals.

