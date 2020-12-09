Ooni of Ife Receives His Queen and Son to the Palace Following Prince’s Birth

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has received his queen, Naomi Silekunola and their son into the palace, weeks after his birth.

Queen Naomi Silekunola presented the prince to her husband, the Ooni who then sat on his throne with his heir cradled in his arms.

The first class monarch shared images from the event on the palace’s official Instagram page as his heir and wife made their grand entrance back home. He captioned these;

“Today, I welcomed our prince Tadenikowo Adesoji Aderemi Eri-Ifeoluwasimi and the mother to the palace of Ile Oodua.

“The almighty will exalt him and divinely make him the best.”

