Ooni of Ife loses 103-yr-old grandma

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has lost his grandmother, Madam Comfort Faramobi Ajoke Olasoji Soji-Opa.

Mrs Faramobi died on Saturday night at her residence in Ile-Ife at the ripe old age of 103 years.

According to a statement, signed by Director, Media & Public Affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare, the deceased was Born in 1907 to Chief & Mrs Aina Akinyemi of the Ajigbayin Compound of Ile-Ife.

The late grandma of the revered monarch is scheduled to be buried on Saturday, 13th June 2020 at her residence in Ile-Ife.

She is survived by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

