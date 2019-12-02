Onyema’s Indictment: Arewa Youths to protest at US Embassy

A group, Arewa Youth Patriotic Front, has announced plans to mobilise its members across the Northern States for the peaceful rally at the US embassy over the alleged $20m indictment of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, by the United States Department of Justice.

In a statement, the youths raised concern and suspicion over the alleged indictment and questioning the timing.

National Coordinator of the group, Mr. Bagudu Joseph and the Secretary, Yusuf Adamu, said Air Peace Chairman is a man who believed in the unity of the country and threatened to reveal the names of those Nigerians who were collaborating with foreign partners to tarnish the image of the Air Peace Chairman.

Joseph also said the group had concluded plans to hold a peaceful rally at the US embassy in Nigeria to prove that Mr. Onyema was not guilty of the conspiracy.

“The indictment was hasty and ill-motivated as there have been conflicting statements on the saga coming out of the United States. This sudden purported indictment of Barrister Allen Onyema who has been doing business for decades in the US, and for many years he has never been found wanting until now, raises fundamental questions about the bad timing and the growing suspicion of many Nigerians over the motive behind targeting our own distinguished Allen Onyeama.

“Onyema has over the years built a reputation of integrity, a promoter of peace and a hard-working man, and cannot be allowed to be dragged in the mud by a western conspiracy.”

The group’s secretary added that though the group was never against the process of promoting transparency and accountability, they won’t fold their arms “as one of our finest is being coerced and pulled down in broad daylight.”

Adamu said,

“We are putting Nigerians on notice that Barrister Allan Onyema is been under trial for standing up in defense and unity of Nigeria. He is being blackmailed and this won’t stand.

“This trial is politically motivated and we will not allow it to stand, we have mobilized our members across the Northern States for the peaceful rally at the US embassy.”

Onyema was accused by the United States Department of Justice for allegedly laundering over $20 million from Nigeria through United States bank accounts in a scheme involving false documents based on the purchase of airplanes for his fleet.

He denied any wrongdoing, vowing to clear his name in the courts.