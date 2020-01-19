Onyekuru cleared to make Galatasaray debut

Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru will finally be able to make his second debut for Turkish club Galatasaray this month after receiving a playing license.

The 22-year-old returned for a second loan spell at the Super Lig champions two weeks ago from French club Monaco, but his quest to get in the thick of the action was hit by an administrative problem and a bout of malaria.

Galatasaray, who could not obtain a playing license for Onyekuru due to its tax debt problem in Turkey, has finally registered the Nigerian.

“Onyekuru is registered now and his playing license is granted to allow him play once he’s been certified ready by the doctor,” a club source told BBC Sport.

In a statement released late Saturday, the club confirmed he had left hospital.

“Henry Onyekuru was discharged after his treatment completed at our sponsor hospital Liv Hospital.

“Our player, who will rest at home until all blood values have recovered, will continue to be followed by an outpatient clinic in the hospital.”

The club announced early this week that the forward contracted malaria in the Nigerian city of Lagos before landing in Istanbul to finalise his return to the Turkish giants.

Onyekuru hasn’t featured for the Super Eagles since making cameo appearances at the 2019 African Cp of Nations where the team clinched bronze medal.