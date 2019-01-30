Onnoghen Appeals CCT Ruling Ordering His Suspension

Justice Walter Onnoghen has appealed the ruling of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, ordering his suspension as the Chief Justice of the Federation.

The CJN pleaded that the chairman of the CCT and a member Mrs Julie Anabor erred in law and violated the Constitution when they ordered his suspension.

He also claimed that they violated his right to a fair hearing by not giving him an opportunity for fair hearing.

He, therefore, asked the court to set aside the ruling of the CCT asking him to step aside as the Chief Justice of Nigeria and chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Justice Onnoghen who is being tried over allegations of failing to declare his assets, was suspended from office on Friday by President Muhammadu Buhari, citing an order of the CCT.

Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed was, thereafter, appointed as the acting CJN pending the completion of Onnoghen’s trial.

The move by the president has been widely criticised by lawyers and civil society groups, who raise the alarm that the country had returned to the dark days of military dictatorship.