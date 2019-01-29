Onnoghen: APC Senators Reject Case at Supreme Court

The APC caucus in the Senate has distanced itself from the suit the Senate filed at the Supreme Court, seeking the interpretation of the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan revealed the position of the APC Senators in a statement on Monday evening, not long after the Senate said it had approached the Supreme Court over the matter.

Lawan faulted the move saying, “The Senate never met to take such resolution and at no time mandated anyone to approach the Supreme Court on this matter on its behalf.

“Consequently, the Senate APC caucus dissociates itself from the said request for the legal interpretation of the suspension.”

