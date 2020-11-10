‘Only graduates without skills complain of unemployment’ – Omokri

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has opined that Nigerian graduates who complain about lack of employment are those without skills.

In a series of tweets, Omokri opined that skill acquisition is a killer of poverty, adding that companies lookout for skilled workers and not degree holders.

Speaking to those who expect jobs from the society, Omokri said that the only job they’re owed is the one they create with their skills.

“Graduates who complain of unemployment, are those without skills, but with the mentality that society owes them a job because they are graduates. The only job you are owed is the one you create with your skill. If you don’t have skills, go and learn some.

“If you have a degree you can still be poor. If you don’t have a degree, you can still be rich. But if you have a degree and a skill, you can hardly be poor. Nothing kills poverty like skills. Companies are looking for skilled workers, not degree workers.”

