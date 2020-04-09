Onigbinde picks Enyeama as Nigeria’s all-time greatest goalkeeper

Former Super Eagles Coach, Festus Adegboye Onigbinde, has picked former national team captain, Vincent Enyeama, as Nigeria’s greatest ever goalkeeper.

In a chat with The Guardian, Onigbinde noted that Nigeria while the country has over the years produced great goalkeepers, Enyeama stands out because of his outstanding performances in Nigeria and Europe during his career.

He said the erstwhile Lille of France keeper gave a good account of himself for the Super Eagles and various clubs he played for in Europe, which put him at a time among the top 10 goalkeepers in the world at a time.

“As a coach that has worked with different generations of Super Eagles’ players, I know Nigeria has produced great goalkeepers like Best Ogedengbe, Peter Rufai, Emmanuel Okala, Patrick Okala, Peter Fregene, Wilfred Agbonavbare, Joe Erico, Innua Rigogo, Alloy Agu, Zion Ogunfeyimi and Agwo Nnaji, among others. But I think we should give the best goalkeeper so far in Nigeria to Vincent Enyeama.

“Enyeama stands out from these other goalkeepers because he performed well by being the number six best goalkeeper in Europe in 2016, which automatically made him one of the top keepers in the world at that period.

“His remarkable performance for Enyimba and the Eagles was worthy to be praised.”

Onigbinde recalls that he discovered Enyeama in Ibadan during a game involving Enyimba FC and Julius Berger FC, while preparing for the Korea/Japan 2002 World Cup.

“After watching him for some minutes, I told my assistant, Fanny Amun, that he is Super Eagles number one goalkeeper for the World Cup. He asked if I knew him before and I said no. Since then Enyeama has not disappointed me,” he said.

Enyeama made his debut for the Super Eagles at the Korea/Japan 2002 World Cup in a game against England, which ended goalless.

He notably pulled off a great save from Paul Scholes’ shot to deny the Three Lions three points, and went on to inspire the Eagles to over a decade of success, culminating in triumph in the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.