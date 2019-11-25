One week after, Buhari condemns killing of Kogi PDP Women Leader

One week after the killing of a 60-year-old mother, Salome Achejuh Abuh, in Kogi State by suspected political thugs, President Muhammadu Buhari has described the act as barbaric.

He described the murder as a “primitive behaviour” that has no place in a civilised society.

According to him, Mrs Abuh’s killing was an act of bestiality, for which those responsible must be brought to justice.

The late Mrs. Abuh, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) women leader in Kogi State, was burnt to death in her home at Ochadamu in Ofu Local Government Area on November 18, two days after the governorship election.

The traumatised widower, Simeon, said she was pushed back to the house as she tried to escape.

Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina, said Buhari had directed “a scrupulous investigation into the heinous murder of Madam Achejuh Abuh”.

The statement reads: “The President decries whatever could spur anyone to take the life of another human being, particularly a woman, who was burnt to death in her home in the most gruesome manner.

“President Buhari charges all security agencies involved in the investigation to do a thorough and expeditious job on the matter so that justice could be served without fear or favour.

“We must learn to behave decently, whether during elections or at other times. No life should be taken wantonly under any guise, and the fact that this reprehensible act occurred two days after voting shows primitive behaviour, which should not be accepted in a decent society.”

The President sympathised with the deceased’s family, vowing that the law would catch up with those he called malefactors and that justice would be done.

“Any descent to barbarism, as was visited on the PDP Women Leader has gone out of the realm of politics, and is pure criminality and bestiality.

“Such evildoers must be brought to justice, irrespective of whatever allegiances they hold,” the President added.

Mr Abuh, in an interview with Punch, said his wife’s death was a painful, traumatic, and devastating experience.

“We are down because our light has been put out. This woman was the light of the family. She was our pride. She was a goal-getter and peace-loving person. She was a devout Christian who loved nothing but peace,” he said.

Mr Abuh said no Kogi official called or visited to commiserate with him over the odious crime.