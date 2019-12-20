One killed, several wounded in deadly attack on Russia’s FSB Headquarters

At least one person has been killed and five injured in a shooting at the headquarters of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in central Moscow, Russian media say.

A gunman who opened fire with an automatic weapon at the entrance of the building was killed by an armed officer, Interfax news agency reports.

Security forces cordoned off the area and moved bystanders into buildings flowing the shooting which comes hours after President Putin’s annual press conference.

While details of the attack remain unclear, the FSB denied earlier reports suggesting there were three gunmen. The unconfirmed reports said two had been killed in the lobby while the third ran off to a nearby building where he was later killed in a shootout with police.

Civilians run from shooter, as police run toward shooter. Say what you will about the Russian cops, but this is bravery on display right here. pic.twitter.com/BjevbawFGR — Kevin Rothrock, Mr. (@KevinRothrock) December 19, 2019

Among the injured were two seriously hurt officers, the Health Ministry told Russian media. Shortly afterwards, the intelligence agency itself confirmed the death of one FSB officer – though it is not clear if he is one of the two reported injured in the earlier report.

Russian investigators have opened criminal proceedings into the attempted murder of law enforcement officers, BBC reports.

They are looking into whether the attack was timed to coincide with Vladimir Putin’s four-hour press conference, which ended during the afternoon.