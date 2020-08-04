One killed, several inured in Lagos gas blast

One person has been killed in a gas explosion at Alafia bus stop beside Atlas, in Orile Iganmu axis of Lagos State.

Ajibola Olaoye, 35, died in the explosion while four others were left with severe injuries.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Emergency Agency said Olaoye died while working on heavy-duty equipment.

“Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that there was an explosion from a gas cylinder used in welding a truck flatbed with an unknown registration number, Head of Public Affairs, LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, said.

“The explosion was a result of gas leakage from the cylinder.

“However, an adult male (Ajibola Olaoye, 35yrs) lost his life at the scene of the incident and four adult males sustained injuries and had been rushed to the hospital before the arrival of emergency responders.

“The dead victim was bagged by the LRT and handed over to his family in the presence of Officers of the Nigerian Police Force from Amukoko Division.”

