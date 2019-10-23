One killed, several injured in accident on Otedola Bridge [Photos]

One person has been confirmed dead in multiple accidents involving several vehicles on Otedola Bridge in Lagos on Wednesday morning.

The accident, which occurred around 8:40 am, reportedly halted traffic flow on the highway and affected motorists heading towards Berger as well as those heading into Lagos from Berger on the Lagos–Ibadan expressway.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, the accident is said to involve up to ten vehicles including a containerized truck, a pickup and a high capacity bus as well as several cars.

Assistant Corps Commander Olusanjo of the FRSC Ojota Unit Command, confirmed that the driver of a Toyota Hilux pickup van lost his life in the accident, while the other female occupant of the vehicle has been rushed to the hospital after sustaining injuries.

LASTMA has also advised motorists to use the CMD road from Secretariat towards Berger pending further updates on the road.