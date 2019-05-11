One killed, Several Injured as Bandits Raid Katsina Village

Armed bandits last night attacked Wagini village of Batsari local government area of Katsina State, killing one person and injuring three others.

The hoodlums stormed the village at about midnight, shooting sporadically and setting ablaze cars and houses belonging to the locals, Daily Trust writes.

The deceased, whose identity was yet to be ascertained, was buried this morning after Janaza prayer (Muslim funeral rite) while the injured were rushed to Katsina General hospital.

Many people are already fleeing the village over fears that the attack might not be unconnected to the killing of one suspected bandit by some Yan Sakai (civilian task force) a day earlier to the attack.

“We believed the attack and killing was a sort of revenge,” said a source who did not want his name in print, said.

The attack comes a day after President Muhammadu Buhari charged service chiefs to flush out hoodlums terrorizing the north west and other regions.