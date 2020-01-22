One killed as Police, Shiites clash in Abuja

A hapless passerby was killed after the Police allegedly fired gunshots and tear gas canisters to disperse a protest by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi’ites around Berger area of Wuse, in Abuja Tuesday.

The procession, which started at Utako ended at Berger, due to the chaos that ensued, The Nation writes.

An eyewitness said commuters and other members of the public took to their heels when the incident occurred.

The body was said to have been moved away by the police.

The Shi’ites have been demanding unconditional release of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat detained by government in a correctional facility in Kaduna State.